LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival is returning to make its first ever summer appearance. The event will kick off on Saturday, July 9 and will continue through Sunday night.

The Roots & Blues festival will bring local and national blues, rock and soul music, as well as art. Artists from all over will be able to display any visual art, such as guitar building.

There will be ten stages featuring music acts.

“I like this event because it is a real community event. It’s an economic driver for the hotels, the restaurants, the art galleries in town and it showcases Lancaster in its best light,” said Rich Ruoff, Director of Lancaster Roots & Blues.

Tickets can be purchased online, here, or in-person at the Lancaster County Convention Center.