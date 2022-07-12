LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster is helping graduating students get to college by collecting new or lightly-used luggage.

This marks the sixth year of the luggage drive in the School District of Lancaster.

“A good number of our students at the School District of Lancaster are the first in their families to go to college. Maybe they don’t have the resources to provide some of these things for themselves, so it’s a small gesture from members of the community to hand over a lightly used piece of luggage. But it will mean the world to a McCaskey student,” said Phil Jago, College and Career Specialist at the School District of Lancaster.

Luggage donations are being accepted at McCaskey High School in Lancaster through August 6, 2022.