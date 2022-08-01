LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids in the Midstate now have a new way to learn about the environment thanks to the Mueller Family Outdoor Courtyard, opened by the Lancaster Science Factory. The garden includes outdoor spaces to teach kids about solar power as well as recycling storm water in backyard gardens.

“It kind of gives you an idea of where the water comes from if you’re using storm water runoff from the sky. It goes into water the flowers and so the exhibit kind of give you an idea of how it works together,” said Sharon Umble, New Holland.

Local artists and students designers also made a 100-foot long mural showing Midstate bodies of water that feed into the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.