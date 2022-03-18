MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police have arrested a woman after she attacked her own children.

On March 14, police responded to the 200 block of Stone Mill Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, 37-year-old Alicia Forbes of Lancaster had “thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room and had attacked her 14-year-old son.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Forbes has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and harrasment.