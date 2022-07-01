LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, June 27 the YMCA of the Roses hosted their annual “Without the Y” golf outing to celebrate the Lancaster YMCA’s achievements since almost closing permanently a couple years ago.

The event was hosted at the Bent Creek Country Club in Lititz.

Over 110 golfers showed up for the outing. The event raised $50,000 to support the YMCA’s mission work in Lancaster County.

To learn more about the YMCA of the Roses, visit rosesymca.org.