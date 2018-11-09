'Career criminal' gets up to 25 years for drug dealing, stolen guns

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Javier Gomez

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for dealing drugs and having two stolen guns.

Javier Gomez, 43, was ordered to serve 12½ to 25 years for having the guns and over 400 grams of cocaine along with heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine during a traffic stop last year.

The district attorney's office said Gomez was convicted of four drug-related felonies prior to the case. Prosecutors called him a career criminal with a record that spans nearly 20 years.