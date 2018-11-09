Lancaster

'Career criminal' gets up to 25 years for drug dealing, stolen guns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for dealing drugs and having two stolen guns.

Javier Gomez, 43, was ordered to serve 12½ to 25 years for having the guns and over 400 grams of cocaine along with heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine during a traffic stop last year.

The district attorney's office said Gomez was convicted of four drug-related felonies prior to the case. Prosecutors called him a career criminal with a record that spans nearly 20 years.

