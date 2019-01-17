'World's worst sketch artist' reveals herself

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Armed with a pen and a sticky note, Jocelyn Park became infamous.

"I was anonymous and being trolled all over the internet for drawing the world's worst sketch," Park said.

Park drew a sketch of a man who stole money last year from a stand at Lancaster Central Market. Police released that sketch in hopes of catching the crook and - despite public criticism that the drawing looked cartoonish - soon arrested a suspect.

A graphic designer, Park said she didn't set out to make her art school teachers proud. She said the sketch was supposed to jog her memory so she could describe the suspect to police.

"If I said this was the best drawing I have ever done and will ever do, I would have felt a lot worse," she said.

Hung Phuoc Nguyen pleaded guilty to the theft. He was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail, pay restitution, and stay away from the market.

"The sketch captures his essence," Park said. "Being able to simplify and use the least amount of detail possible to still create an image is what going to school helped me do."

Park is owning everything about her quirky sketch. She has copyrighted her drawing, made buttons of it, and even has a website.

"This whole thing came out of trying to be a good citizen and do the right thing," she said.