$1.4M Match 6 jackpot winner sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket sold at the Turkey Hill in Landisville for Sunday’s drawing correctly matched all six numbers drawn: 14, 15, 21, 25, 38, and 44.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified.

Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

