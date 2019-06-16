1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Lancaster

Lancaster Police are investigating a deadly shooting and are looking for the people responsible.

Anthony Marshall and another man were attending a party in the city when they were shot after a confrontation on Lafayette Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police siad.

The victims lett the scene. Police said Marshal was found on the first block Laurel Street. He had been shot in the torso.

The other man was found on Manor Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Marshall who is 44-years-old and from Harrisburg died during treamtnet at the hospital

The other victim, a 25-year-old man from Lancaster, is expected to survive.

If you have any further information on the investigation please contact the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.