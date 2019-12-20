1 killed, 2 injured in Rapho Township crash

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at a Rapho Township intersection.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the 21-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Suburban north on Meadow View Road and entered the intersection of Route 743, into the path of a Buick sedan, around 6:40 a.m.

The Suburban was struck on the driver’s side. The driver died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger of the Suburban were taken to a hospital.