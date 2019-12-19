Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone bought a Powerball lottery ticket at an Ephrata convenience store and now has more money for their holiday shopping.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn Wednesday evening and the Powerball to win $100,000, before taxes.

The ticket was sold at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli, at 1634 West Main Street.

The winning numbers are 14, 18, 26, 39, 68, and the Powerball 9.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss