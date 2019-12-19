$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone bought a Powerball lottery ticket at an Ephrata convenience store and now has more money for their holiday shopping.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn Wednesday evening and the Powerball to win $100,000, before taxes.

The ticket was sold at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli, at 1634 West Main Street.

The winning numbers are 14, 18, 26, 39, 68, and the Powerball 9.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.