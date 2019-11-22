101NQ changes landscape of downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Steven Funk remembers a time before construction started on what is now called 101NQ.

“For decades, for almost as long as I can remember, that building has been this black hole in downtown Lancaster,” Funk said. “For a short time, it was the Hess’s Department Store and I can remember as a kid, shopping there.”

Most are probably familiar with the building when it was the ‘Bulova Building’ on North Queen and East Orange Streets in Lancaster.

Funk, one of the partners with LeFever Funk Architects, is one of the individuals that helped to recreate the 200,000 square foot space to what it is now.

The building is currently home to retail space on the ground floor, Cargas Systems on the third floor, and next year there will be condos on the top floor in addition to ABC27’s media partner, LNP, moving in.

Funk said the bones from the old building are still there but the building includes more windows.

“The street has been opened up for retail again for the first time in 50 years,” Funk said. “To be able to put my own signature on such a major building is really gratifying.”

The remodel took multiple years and $30 million. It’s estimated the development of 101NQ could generate $150,000 in new property tax revenue for Lancaster.