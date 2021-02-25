11-year-old dies after head-on car crash in Manheim Township Tuesday

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A head-on collision on Thaddeus Stevens Bridge in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike killed a child Tuesday night, according to Manheim Township Police.

Jennifer Johnson, 35 from Lancaster, was driving southbound on Lititz Pike with a passenger when she entered the northbound lane and struck another vehicle with two occupants head-on.

All four people were taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and hours after the crash the 11-year-old passenger in Johnson’s vehicle died at the hospital.

On Wednesday Thaddeus Stevens Bridge was temporarily closed so officers could reconstruct the crash to determine the course of events that led to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and investigators ask anyone who witnessed this crash incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.