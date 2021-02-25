11-year-old injured, adult dies in Lancaster fatal car crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 62-year-old Holtwood man was killed and an 11-year-old injured in a fatal car crash on the 3500 Blk. of Willow Street Pike South (Rt. 272) in Pequea Township, Pa. Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by a 40-year-old from Lebanon had pulled over onto the shoulder when a 2009 Chevy HHR, driven by a 62-year-old man from Holtwood Pa., struck the rear of the Highlander.

Police say the 62-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire company. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Four occupants were in the Highlander, including an 11-year-old when it was struck from the rear. The 11-year-old male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in the Chevy HHR.

According to the Pequea Township Police Department (PTPD), the crash occurred on a section of roadway with a speed limit of 55 MPH.