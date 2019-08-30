13 others claim sexual assault by sports medicine doctor, court papers show

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thirteen additional people have come forward with sexual assault allegations against a Lancaster County sports medicine doctor, according to court papers filed by prosecutors.

The state attorney general’s office is asking a Lancaster County judge to allow the testimony of the 13 new accusers at a potential trial for Dr. William R. Vollmar.

The testimony should be admitted so the jury can understand Vollmar’s “common scheme or plan through the use of his role as a physician to sexually assault his patients,” prosecutors wrote.

Vollmar, 55, of Willow Street, is awaiting trial on charges he sexually assaulted six adults and minors during sports massages and examinations at his home and office between 1997 and April 2019.

His latest accusers are men and women who claim Vollmar touched them inappropriately during sports massages and medical examinations. Four were minors at the time, including a woman who says she was a 16-year-old student at Middletown Area High School when Vollmar, contracted with the school to provide physicals, reached under the top of her underwear line while examining a sprained ankle.

Vollmar is awaiting trial on several felonies including sexual assault, sexual contact with students, and corruption of minors. It was not immediately clear if additional charges are pending.

Vollmar was initially charged in April after a patient said the doctor inappropriately touched his genitals without consent during an appointment at Vollmar’s clinic in Quarryville.

Two accusers who came forward in the following weeks said they were assaulted by Vollmar while attending Conestoga Valley High School. A third accuser said he attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School when Vollmar illegally touched him.

Vollmar had contracts with several school districts and worked with the PIAA for 19 years at district and state athletic competitions.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Dr. Vollmar Sexual Assault Investigation Hotline at 1-800-332-6039.