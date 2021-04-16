14 people out of their homes after early morning fire in Ephrata

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen people are out of their homes after an Ephrata fire early Friday morning.

The blaze started just after midnight on East Main Street.

No one was hurt during that fire but the Red Cross is helping nine people, five of which are children, with housing.

“It’s always hard especially when there are minors involved. We’re very fortunate that the Red Cross is available to us and is able to help those families out,” said Jim Kiefer, Public Information Officer, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company:

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of that fire.