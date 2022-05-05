LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department took a 14-year-old student into custody after threats were directed toward Warwick Middle School.

According to police, on Thursday, May 5, officers responded to the Warwick Middle School when they received a report that a student communicated a threat to commit a crime of violence against the school’s population.

As a result of the investigation, a juvenile allegation was filed against the student for the crimes of threat to use weapons of mass destruction, as well as terroristic threats. The student was released to their parents and they will be summoned to court.

The student is presumed innocent at this time.