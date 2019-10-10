14-year-old charged with shooting death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 14-year-old is charged as an adult with homicide and firearms offenses for a fatal shooting in the city on Wednesday.

Police said they identified Rahmir Hopkins as the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Luis A. Perez in the 600 block of South Lime Street. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Hopkins surrendered at the police station on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident. They’re also working to identify two people who were with Hopkins at the time.

Witnesses told investigators that Perez and the three had a verbal dispute that turned into a physical altercation before a shot was fired.

Perez walked a short distance before collapsing. The suspects were last seen running east in the 100 block of Juniata Street toward South Plum Street.