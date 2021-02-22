14-year-old Lancaster girl allegedly kills older sister, charged with homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old Manheim Township girl is charged with killing her older sister in her family home in the early morning hours on February 22.

Officers from the Manheim Township Police Department were alerted of the incident after 1 a.m. after a female called 911 and reported that she had killed her sister.

When officers arrived, the 14-year-old, Claire Miller, directed police to a bedroom where they found her sister Helen M. Miller, 19, with a stab wound in her neck.

Lifesaving measures were taken by officers and EMS but were unsuccessful. Police believe the incident happened during the overnight hours when the girls’ parents were asleep.

Miller was taken into custody at the scene and is being charged as an adult because homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania.

It is expected that Miller will be transported to Lancaster County Prison after arraignment on the charge of Homicide. Anyone charged with homicide in Pennsylvania is not eligible for bail.

Police indicate there is no threat to public safety.