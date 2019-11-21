14-year-old ordered to trial for shooting death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teenager charged as an adult with homicide and firearms offenses for a fatal shooting in the city last month is headed to county court.

Rahmir Hopkins was 14 years old when police say he shot and killed 25-year-old Luis Perez in the 600 block of South Lime Street on Oct. 9. He was ordered held for trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office said video cameras at two corner stores recorded Hopkins and two companions in a confrontation with Perez. Perez can be seen falling into the street, where he was pronounced dead.

The cameras did not record the shooting.

Prosecutors said Hopkins’ companions kicked Perez. When Perez tried to get up, they said Hopkins pulled a handgun and shot him in the back.

Hopkins remains at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.