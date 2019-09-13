$15-million hotel at old chocolate factory is phase two of $60-million redevelopment

Lititz, Pa (WHTM) – 74 spacious rooms now await at the old Wilbur Chocolate factory in Lititz.

The factory turned $15 million hotel, ‘The Wilbur,’ pays tribute to the site and smell that came before it.

“Up until April of this year you could still smell chocolate through the building,” the hotel’s general manager, Jennifer Butcher, said. “In our guestrooms, if you get up close against a wood beam you can smell it. We’ve given a little boost in our lobby that way when our guests come in they can smell chocolate.”

The hotel, which is now open, is phase two of a $60-million redevelopment project for Lititz.

Last month the Market at Wilbur, a small food hall, opened around the corner from the hotel.

Mayor of Lititz, Tim Snyder, says the development at the old chocolate factory is positive economic news.

“There are changes all the time, so we are going to change,” Snyder told ABC 27 News. “It’s great refurbishing the old buildings. Three new buildings that are coming are going to bring in more people to hopefully help generate more sales for the downtown merchants.”

Phase three of the development project will add apartments and condos at the old chocolate factory site. That’s expected to be completed next summer.