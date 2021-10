LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Oct. 1, marks 15 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines that killed five girls.

Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, barricaded himself in the schoolhouse, tied up the girls that we each between the ages of six and 13, then shot 10 of them before turning the gun on himself. Five of the girls survived.