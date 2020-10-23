17-year-old charged with stealing vehicle, theft of items from multiple cars in West Lampeter Twp.

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a 17-year-old male, of New Providence, with stealing a Volkswagen Jetta, as well as items from multiple unlocked cars in West Lampeter Twp.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department say the teen faces charges of four counts of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition related to incidents that occurred in September and October.

Police allege the 17-year-old stole items worth $600 from four unlocked vehicles on Bittersweet Path and Thornhill Lane on Sept. 7, 2020.

A month later, on Oct. 6, police say the teen stole a Volkswagen Jetta and its contents. The estimated value of the car and its contents total $6,500, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police and Pequea Township Police assisted in the investigation of these incidents.

TOP STORIES