17-year-old Lancaster resident shot, hospitalized in serious condition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Conestoga Street and S. Water Street Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, who had been shot in the torso. The victim, a 17-year-old Lancaster area resident, is hospitalized and being treated for serious injuries.

The officers secured the crime scene, which was located just south of the intersection at Conestoga Street and S. Water Street, in an open area behind homes in the 300 block of Mill Street.

While investigations are still ongoing, detectives believe the victim and a group of males engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalatedresulting in one of the males firing a shot, striking the victim in the torso. The suspect and two other males then fled the scene on foot, running south towards Andrew or Hazel Streets.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and was with a male wearing a red hooded jacket and another male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Initial information indicates that the suspect and the victim were familiar with one another.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC27 to stay up to date on the latest.