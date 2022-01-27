Lancaster teen sentenced 10 to 20 years for 2019 murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Lancaster will serve 10 to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in October of 2019.

Rahmir Hopkins, who is now 17, shot and killed Luiz Perez in the back, while two people who were with Hopkins were fighting with Perez. He died at the scene.

A jury convicted Hopkins in October of 2021 of Third-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm as a Minor, and Carrying a Firearm without a License.

During the sentencing, Assistant Direct Attorney Cody Wade asked for a maximum sentence of 26 to 52 years, saying that Hopkins only started accepting responsibility for the murder once he was convicted and forced the family of the victim to testify at the trial.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright ordered the 10 to 20-year sentence and heard statements from the victim’s mother, as well as Hopkins’ grandmother and mother.

Hopkins took the opportunity to speak and apologized to his family, the victim’s family, and the judge.

“I want better,” Hopkins said. “I don’t want this to be my life.”

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Stan Roche was the individual who filed the charges.