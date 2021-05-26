18-year-old arrested after allegedly striking State Trooper during Lancaster traffic stop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old wanted in Lancaster County for hitting an officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop is now in custody.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane says 18-year-old David Pratt was arrested without incident on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon Wednesday morning around 12:20 a.m.

Pratt was a wanted individual since his alleged role in striking a trooper during a traffic stop along SR 462 East of Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County.

Days after the incident, police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Pratt’s arrest.

