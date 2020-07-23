19-month-old dead after being hit by a car in Lancaster County.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-month-old is dead after being hit by a car in Mount Joy, Lancaster County.

Police say it happened Friday on the 1500 block of South Market Street.

Witnesses rushed to help the toddler but she died at the hospital.

Her name and the driver’s name have not been released.

There’s no word on any charges.

