2 charged with homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Lancaster man over two months ago.

Ryan Rivera and Brian Paltan, both 21, are additionally charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and firearms offenses in the killing of Tyreek Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Police said the pair confronted Gardner in the 300 block of East Fulton Street on the night of May 30. Paltan attempted to punch Gardner and he ran from them.

Rivera and Paltan then entered a Volkswagen Passat operated by an unknown male. The Volkswagen pursued Gardner, and surveillance video shows that shots were fired as the car caught up to Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut, police said.

The Volkswagen is registered to and owned by Paltan. Police have not yet identified the driver.

Daniel Pineda

Police charged a third man, 21-year-old Daniel Pineda, with hindering apprehension in the case. Surveillance video shows Pineda was with Rivera and Paltan just before the homicide.

Investigators said Pineda denied any knowledge of the incident but then sent Rivera a warning during a phone call from the Lancaster County Prison where Pineda was being held on a probation violation.