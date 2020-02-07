1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Blue Mountain Schools Dallastown Area Schools Line Mountain Schools Tri-Valley Schools Tulpehocken Area Schools

2 charged with using counterfeit cash

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are accused of using counterfeit money at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

Elliott Allen, 32, of Harrisburg, used a fake $100 bill to purchase merchandise Thursday afternoon at the Calvin Klein store, police said.

After officers stopped his vehicle, they learned his passenger, 24-year-old Adina Chisom, also of Harrisburg, had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Timberland store but fled when the store denied the sale.

Allen and Chisom were arrested for forgery and placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss