2 charged with using counterfeit cash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are accused of using counterfeit money at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

Elliott Allen, 32, of Harrisburg, used a fake $100 bill to purchase merchandise Thursday afternoon at the Calvin Klein store, police said.

After officers stopped his vehicle, they learned his passenger, 24-year-old Adina Chisom, also of Harrisburg, had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Timberland store but fled when the store denied the sale.

Allen and Chisom were arrested for forgery and placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.