MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township Police are currently on the scene of two separate rollover crashes that occurred within minutes of each other.

The first crash is in the 1300 block of Pleasure Road between Sunnybrook Drive and Walnut Street.

The second crash is on Euclid Drive at North Eden Road.

Police say both roadways are currently closed while emergency crews work the scenes.

No word on the medical condition of those involved in the crashes.

Stay with ABC27 for updates.