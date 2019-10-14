2 shopped with stolen bank card, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of shopping with someone else’s misplaced bank card.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the pair on Monday. They said on Sept. 26, a Rutter’s customer accidentally left his wallet on a counter inside the store.

The wallet was stolen and there were then multiple attempts to use the card at the Wine and Spirits store in Columbia. The stolen card was also used at the Walmart in East York by the pictured suspects, police said.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Westerman at 717 291-4676 and refer to incident number 1909032394.