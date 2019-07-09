2 sought for fighting in Walmart

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two women after a fight inside a Walmart store resulted in damaged merchandise.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos of the women. They said the pair were fighting inside the Fruitville Pike store on July 4.

One of the women threw a glass-encased candle at the other, causing it to smash on the floor. Both women then fled the store without paying for the damaged property, police said.

Anyone who can identify them should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.