LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people caught swiping seafood on camera.

Manheim Township police released photos from the Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike. They said the pair in the photos were in the store June 11 and stole three bags of shrimp valued at $77.94.

Anyone who can identify them should call the police department at 717-569-6401.