2 sought for theft of Christmas trees

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are trying to identify two people accused of stealing Christmas trees from a store in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said a man and a woman stole two trees from the At Home store on Fruitville Pike around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The trees were valued at just over $400.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

