2 sought in $900 theft from Walmart store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two men they say walked out of a Walmart store with over $900 in merchandise.

Ephrata police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said the pair stole the merchandise from the Ephrata Walmart on Nov. 3 around 5:0 p.m.

The pair fled in a silver Honda Civic with a black front bumper.

Anyone with information should call Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.

