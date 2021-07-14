20-year-old Lancaster woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to the leg

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 20-year-old woman and resident of Lancaster CIty was hospitalized Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to the leg following an alleged altercation with other females.

Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police say they were called to the 900 block of Union Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When the officers arrived, they learned that the female victim had arrived at the hospital.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers learned the altercation involving a number of females ultimately led to one shot striking the victim in the leg.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.