20,000 expected at Lititz fireworks

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Organizers expect about 20,000 people at the Lititz Springs Park Fourth of July celebration Thursday night.

People started lining up to put their blankets down on the field at 4:30 a.m.

“We were the third people in line this morning to get our blanket down,” said Gabrielle Spatz, who has been going to the event for 23 years.

All day long, families enjoyed live music, games and food.

“We have a lot of entertainment all day at the bandshell,” said Beckey Hershey Becker.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

“Bringing people together is really important, especially to celebrate something as important as our country,” said Shirley Redcay, who lives in Denver.

The event is a way to celebrate the country while making sure the community continues to thrive. It’s the park’s biggest fundraiser.

“To come see the fireworks and everything, it’s like a tradition, so it’s so cool to be a part of it,” said Spatz.

Tickets are $15. Kids ages ten and under get in for free.