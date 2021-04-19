2021 Earth Day events in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — From clean-up events to educational activities to festivals, there are many ways to celebrate planet Earth this week. Here are some ways to get involved with Earth Day in 2021:

Columbia

Celebrate Earth Day with Sahd Metal Recycling

When: All week

Where: Facebook Live and Sahd Metal Recycling (1045 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, PA)

What: Virtual contests with prizes, bonus cash for dropping off aluminum cans all week, free grab-and-go lunch on April 22, and more!

More event details here

Elizabethtown

Earth 2 E-Town

When: Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Borough Park (201 S. Mt. Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA)

What: Day-long festival including environmental education, crafts, music and food trucks

More information here

Lancaster

Earth Day at Long’s Park

When: Thursday, April 22, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Long’s Park (intersection of Harrisburg Pike and U.S. 30, Lancaster, PA)

What: Plant trees and shrubs and clean up garbage and debris in this popular park

Event link and registration here

Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation Earth Day Cleanup

When: Thursday, April 22, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Mill Creek Camping Area, Lancaster County Central Park (19 Nature’s Way, Lancaster, PA)

What: Clean up garbage and turn natural debris into wildlife shelters

Event link and registration here (registration is currently full, but there is a waitlist available)

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival

When: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Overlook Community Campus, across from the Manheim Township Public Library (595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA)

What: This festival isn’t specifically linked to Earth Day, but it’s a great way to learn more about caring for and interacting with nature. The event includes native plant vendors and educational opportunities.

More event information here

Lancaster Young Professionals Adopt-A-Block Clean Up

When: Thursday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Coldwell Banker (1000 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA)

What: Cleanup event

Event link and registration here

NAACP Lancaster’s Native Wildflowers for Kids

When: Sunday, April 25, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Wharton Elementary School (705 N. Mary St., Lancaster, PA); Buchanan Elementary School (340 S. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA); and Ross Elementary School (840 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA)

What: Youth learn about planting native flower seeds and removing non-native, invasive plants

Lititz

Downtown Spring Cleanup

When: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Downtown Lititz

What: Though not explicitly linked to Earth Day, this event is still about caring for the planet. Participants will pick up litter and weed and mulch tree wells.

More event information here

Mountville

Celebrate Earth Day at the Mountville Branch

When: Thursday, April 22, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Mountville Branch of the Lancaster Public Library (120 College Ave., Mountville, PA)

What: Make seed balls to plant at home

Event link and registration here

Note: Many of these events require masks and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Check the individual event links for more specific event requirements.

Did we miss any Earth Day events happening this week? Email avanetten@abc27.com to have them added to the list.