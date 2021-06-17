2021 Father’s Day events and discounts in Lancaster County

Denver

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ

What: Dads camping two nights eat free with one paid dinner

When: Friday, June 18, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m.

Where: Hickory Run Campground

More information here

Ephrata

Father’s Day Car/Bike Show

When: Sunday, June 20, from 12-3

Where: American Legion in Ephrata

More information here

Lancaster

Live music at Our Town Brewery with Adam Blessing

When: Sunday, June 20, 11-1

Where: Our Town Brewery

More information here

Painting with a Twist “I Love You Dad” art

What: Father’s-Day-themed guided art tutorial

When: Sunday, June 20, from 2-4

Where: Painting with a Twist

More information here

Pull No Punches 26th Annual Father’s Day Car, Bike & Truck Show

When: Sunday, June 20, from 11-4

Where: Amvets Post 19

More information here

Manheim

Laserdome Father’s Day special — Dad plays free

When: Sunday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Laserdome

Note: Online reservations required

More information here

Maytown

Party of Five Music in the Park

When: Sunday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fuhrman Park gazebo

More information here

Quarryville

Food and live music at Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard

What: Music by Paul Wilkinson and food by A Taste of Philly

When: Sunday, June 20, from 1-4

Where: Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard

More information here

Did we miss any Father’s Day events, discounts, or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!