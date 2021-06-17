2021 Father’s Day events and discounts in Lancaster County

Denver
Father’s Day Chicken BBQ
What: Dads camping two nights eat free with one paid dinner
When: Friday, June 18, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m.
Where: Hickory Run Campground
More information here
Ephrata
Father’s Day Car/Bike Show
When: Sunday, June 20, from 12-3
Where: American Legion in Ephrata
More information here
Lancaster
Live music at Our Town Brewery with Adam Blessing
When: Sunday, June 20, 11-1
Where: Our Town Brewery
More information here
Painting with a Twist “I Love You Dad” art
What: Father’s-Day-themed guided art tutorial
When: Sunday, June 20, from 2-4
Where: Painting with a Twist
More information here
Pull No Punches 26th Annual Father’s Day Car, Bike & Truck Show
When: Sunday, June 20, from 11-4
Where: Amvets Post 19
More information here
Manheim
Laserdome Father’s Day special — Dad plays free
When: Sunday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Laserdome
Note: Online reservations required
More information here
Maytown
Party of Five Music in the Park
When: Sunday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fuhrman Park gazebo
More information here
Quarryville
Food and live music at Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard
What: Music by Paul Wilkinson and food by A Taste of Philly
When: Sunday, June 20, from 1-4
Where: Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard
More information here
Did we miss any Father’s Day events, discounts, or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!