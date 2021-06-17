2021 Father’s Day events and discounts in Lancaster County

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ
What: Dads camping two nights eat free with one paid dinner
When: Friday, June 18, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m.
Where: Hickory Run Campground
More information here

Ephrata

Father’s Day Car/Bike Show
When: Sunday, June 20, from 12-3
Where: American Legion in Ephrata
More information here

Lancaster

Live music at Our Town Brewery with Adam Blessing
When: Sunday, June 20, 11-1
Where: Our Town Brewery
More information here

Painting with a Twist “I Love You Dad” art
What: Father’s-Day-themed guided art tutorial
When: Sunday, June 20, from 2-4
Where: Painting with a Twist
More information here

Pull No Punches 26th Annual Father’s Day Car, Bike & Truck Show
When: Sunday, June 20, from 11-4
Where: Amvets Post 19
More information here

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Manheim

Laserdome Father’s Day special — Dad plays free
When: Sunday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Laserdome
Note: Online reservations required
More information here

Maytown

Party of Five Music in the Park
When: Sunday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fuhrman Park gazebo
More information here

Quarryville

Food and live music at Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard
What: Music by Paul Wilkinson and food by A Taste of Philly
When: Sunday, June 20, from 1-4
Where: Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard
More information here

Did we miss any Father’s Day events, discounts, or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss