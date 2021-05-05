2021 Mother’s Day discounts, events and offerings in Lancaster County

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. Here are some ways to celebrate that special person:

Bird-in-Hand

Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe cupcake bouquet
What: Get an edible bouquet of cupcakes and cake pops arranged to look like flowers
When: No specific date, but orders should be placed in advance (call 717-768-1501)
More information here

Columbia

Balloon Art at Black Olive Family Diner
What: Balloon artist Topaz Martofel will create balloon art for diners
When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
More information here

Kindred Collection flower giveaway
What: Moms receive a free flower to take home and plant while supplies last
When: Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9
More information here

Kindred Collection Mother’s Day giveaway
What: Like designated artists’ Facebook pages and tag a friend for a chance to win a gift basket
When: The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 8
More information here

Denver

Hickory Run Campground Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ
What: Moms camping two nights get a free chicken dinner with one paid dinner
When: Saturday, May 8
More information here

Ephrata

Old Republic Distillery Tavern Ephrata
What: Mother’s Day brunch, first 50 moms to brunch receive a goodie bag
When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information here

Lancaster

All Nurturers Flow Outdoors for Mother’s Day
What: West End Yoga offers an outdoor session in Buchanan Park
When: Sunday, May 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
More information here

Central Market Flowers giveaway
What: Enter on Instagram for a chance to win a hand-tied bouquet
When: Winners will be contacted on Saturday, May 8
Enter by commenting on this post

Decades dinner discount
What: Moms get 15% off dinner
When: Sunday, May 9
More information here

Lancaster City ArtWalk
What: While this isn’t specifically related to Mother’s Day, it could still be a fun activity to do with Mom. Go on a self-guided tour of downtown art galleries, meet artists, watch live demonstrations and participate in children’s activities.
When: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
More information here

Mother’s Day at Reality Church
What: Program including guest speaker Lindsey Lautsbaugh, prizes and a “special treat” for moms
When: Sunday, May 9, at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.
More information here

Leola

The Log Cabin Mother’s Day brunch
What: Mother’s Day brunch, dine-in only
When: Sunday, May 9
Menu available here

Manheim

Laserdome Mother’s Day special – Mom plays free
What: Moms can play any Laserdome package for free on Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
More information here

Did we miss any Mother’s Day events, discounts or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss