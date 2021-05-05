2021 Mother’s Day discounts, events and offerings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. Here are some ways to celebrate that special person:
Bird-in-Hand
Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe cupcake bouquet
What: Get an edible bouquet of cupcakes and cake pops arranged to look like flowers
When: No specific date, but orders should be placed in advance (call 717-768-1501)
More information here
Columbia
Balloon Art at Black Olive Family Diner
What: Balloon artist Topaz Martofel will create balloon art for diners
When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
More information here
Kindred Collection flower giveaway
What: Moms receive a free flower to take home and plant while supplies last
When: Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9
More information here
Kindred Collection Mother’s Day giveaway
What: Like designated artists’ Facebook pages and tag a friend for a chance to win a gift basket
When: The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 8
More information here
Denver
Hickory Run Campground Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ
What: Moms camping two nights get a free chicken dinner with one paid dinner
When: Saturday, May 8
More information here
Ephrata
Old Republic Distillery Tavern Ephrata
What: Mother’s Day brunch, first 50 moms to brunch receive a goodie bag
When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information here
Lancaster
All Nurturers Flow Outdoors for Mother’s Day
What: West End Yoga offers an outdoor session in Buchanan Park
When: Sunday, May 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
More information here
Central Market Flowers giveaway
What: Enter on Instagram for a chance to win a hand-tied bouquet
When: Winners will be contacted on Saturday, May 8
Enter by commenting on this post
Decades dinner discount
What: Moms get 15% off dinner
When: Sunday, May 9
More information here
Lancaster City ArtWalk
What: While this isn’t specifically related to Mother’s Day, it could still be a fun activity to do with Mom. Go on a self-guided tour of downtown art galleries, meet artists, watch live demonstrations and participate in children’s activities.
When: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
More information here
Mother’s Day at Reality Church
What: Program including guest speaker Lindsey Lautsbaugh, prizes and a “special treat” for moms
When: Sunday, May 9, at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.
More information here
Leola
The Log Cabin Mother’s Day brunch
What: Mother’s Day brunch, dine-in only
When: Sunday, May 9
Menu available here
Manheim
Laserdome Mother’s Day special – Mom plays free
What: Moms can play any Laserdome package for free on Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
More information here
Did we miss any Mother’s Day events, discounts or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!