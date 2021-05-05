2021 Mother’s Day discounts, events and offerings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. Here are some ways to celebrate that special person:

Bird-in-Hand

Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe cupcake bouquet

What: Get an edible bouquet of cupcakes and cake pops arranged to look like flowers

When: No specific date, but orders should be placed in advance (call 717-768-1501)

More information here

Columbia

Balloon Art at Black Olive Family Diner

What: Balloon artist Topaz Martofel will create balloon art for diners

When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

More information here

Kindred Collection flower giveaway

What: Moms receive a free flower to take home and plant while supplies last

When: Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9

More information here

Kindred Collection Mother’s Day giveaway

What: Like designated artists’ Facebook pages and tag a friend for a chance to win a gift basket

When: The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 8

More information here

Denver

Hickory Run Campground Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ

What: Moms camping two nights get a free chicken dinner with one paid dinner

When: Saturday, May 8

More information here

Ephrata

Old Republic Distillery Tavern Ephrata

What: Mother’s Day brunch, first 50 moms to brunch receive a goodie bag

When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information here

Lancaster

All Nurturers Flow Outdoors for Mother’s Day

What: West End Yoga offers an outdoor session in Buchanan Park

When: Sunday, May 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

More information here

Central Market Flowers giveaway

What: Enter on Instagram for a chance to win a hand-tied bouquet

When: Winners will be contacted on Saturday, May 8

Enter by commenting on this post

Decades dinner discount

What: Moms get 15% off dinner

When: Sunday, May 9

More information here

Lancaster City ArtWalk

What: While this isn’t specifically related to Mother’s Day, it could still be a fun activity to do with Mom. Go on a self-guided tour of downtown art galleries, meet artists, watch live demonstrations and participate in children’s activities.

When: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9

More information here

Mother’s Day at Reality Church

What: Program including guest speaker Lindsey Lautsbaugh, prizes and a “special treat” for moms

When: Sunday, May 9, at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.

More information here

Leola

The Log Cabin Mother’s Day brunch

What: Mother’s Day brunch, dine-in only

When: Sunday, May 9

Menu available here

Manheim

Laserdome Mother’s Day special – Mom plays free

What: Moms can play any Laserdome package for free on Mother’s Day

When: Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

More information here

Did we miss any Mother’s Day events, discounts or other special offerings in Lancaster County? Email avanetten@abc27.com to get them added to the list!