LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police continue to search for a man and woman who entered the Vineyard Vines store at the Lancaster Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East and walked out with over $2,000 worth of clothing merchandise. The shoplifting incident took place on March 20 just before 1 p.m.

According to the police report, the man carried a brown shopping bag and the woman had a large black bag. Both walked to a display rack and put clothing merchandise into both bags before walking out.

Anyone who knows of either individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.