2nd vendor charged with selling fake Louis Vuitton bags at farmer’s market

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A second vendor is accused of selling fake Louis Vuitton bags at the Green Dragon farmer’s market in Ephrata Township, police said.

Michael K. Sha, 62, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is charged with a felony count of trademark counterfeiting. Police said Sha had about 250 counterfeit Louis Vuitton items at the farmer’s market.

Another vendor at Green Dragon, 50-year-old Ndiaye L. Serignel, of Staten Island, New York, was charged earlier this month.

Ephrata police said they were investigating a tip from a representative of the high-end fashion brand that underpriced, knockoff items were being sold in bulk by two vendors at Green Dragon.

The Louis Vuitton representative bought counterfeit merchandise over multiple weeks before police joined the investigation on Sept. 13 and seized over 500 counterfeit items they said were made to resemble Vuitton products.

