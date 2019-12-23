$3.5 million donation to fund Millersville nursing program

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University recently received its largest gift donation in university history, a whopping $3.5 million.

The donation given by the estate of Liselotte R. Wehrheim, class of 1974, will be used for scholarships for non-traditional nursing students.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our alum, friend and supporter, Liselotte Wehrheim,” President Daniel Wubah said. “Especially at this time of year, when many of us think of giving to others, the generosity of one alum will have a lasting impact on hundreds of our nursing students now and into the future. While our Advancement staff had been working with Ms. Wehrheim, the size of the gift was a wonderful surprise.”

Wehrheim was the oldest known living alum of Millersville University and recently died at the age of 103. She was a non-traditional student at Millersville and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing at age 59, practicing nursing into her 90s.

“Millersville was a gift to me as a mature, older person. It was a wonderful experience. They accepted me, and it was a joy for me to be able to function on the level of 20-year-olds when I was more than twice their age,” she said in a previous interview.

The Liselotte R. Wehrheim Scholarship in Nursing Endowment looks to prepare students for jobs in the growing healthcare industry. It is designed for students who have unusual or special circumstances affecting the completion of their education, such as simultaneously supporting or caring for a parent, child or spouse.

“You are never too old to learn,” Wehrheim said when she was a student.