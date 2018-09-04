3 charged with open lewdness at Long's Park

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left: Jon Geiman, Paul Fierro, and Kenneth Jenks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say they charged three people during an undercover operation in Long's Park.

The operation targeted people who use the park to meet others for sex. Police said they have received numerous and ongoing complaints of sexual activity occurring in Long's Park throughout the day.

Jon Geiman, 52, and Kenneth Jenks, 49, both of Lancaster, are charged with open lewdness and indecent assault.

Paul Fierro, 57, also of Lancaster, is charged with open lewdness.

The three were processed and released on a summons.