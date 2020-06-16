3 hospitalized following Lancaster City fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people are in the hospital following a fire, which began before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Rockland Street, across from the Phoenix Academy.

Thick, black smoke could be seen emitting from the area for miles

Lancaster City Fire Chief Scott Little said the fire split between two apartment buildings and was so fierce, one man jumped from a balcony on the second floor for safety.

In addition to battling the fire, Little said that firefighters were able to rescue a man and a woman. Little said that the woman who was rescued was so badly burned, she had to be flown to a specialty hospital.

The fire chief did not provide any additional updates on the victims from the fire.

A fire marshall will be investigating the cause, which is currently believed to have originated on the second or third floor.

Resident Miguel Jorge told ABC27 he was able to escape one of the buildings that caught on fire after he heard an explosion that resulted in glass shattering from a second-floor bathroom.

“I grabbed my girl, and grabbed the cat, and was like ‘see you later,'” Jorge said. “Everybody started screaming ‘fire, fire,’ and started calling the ambulance and the fire department and everything.”

The Red Cross says it was on the scene to assist 14 people, who are possibly out of a home due to the fire.