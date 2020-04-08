1  of  2
3 Lancaster County employees test positive for COVID-19

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County reports three employees are confirmed positive for coronavirus and are now in quarantine.

The employees were working at the District Attorney’s Office, Behavioral Health & Developmental Services on North Queen Street, and the county prison.

Those who may have been in contact with the employees have been notified, while their work areas have been thoroughly cleaned in efforts to minimize spread.

The county says the majority of its workforce has been working remotely for the past three weeks, exceptions being the Youth Intervention Center, prison, and the Communications/911 Center.

