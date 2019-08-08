3 sought for theft, assault at Walmart

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify three people they say assaulted Walmart employees after taking a futon from the store.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said the trio was in the Walmart on Lincoln Highway East and walked out without paying for the futon in their shopping cart Monday night.

Store employees confronted the suspects as they tried and failed to load the futon into a red Ford Escape. During the encounter, the suspects struck the employees and recklessly drove at witnesses in the area, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call East Lampeter police Officer Misiura at 717 291-4676 and refer to incident number 1908006045.