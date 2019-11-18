3 tickets split $650,000 Cash 5 jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 ticket sold in Lancaster will get a share of a Cash 5 jackpot worth $650,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket is one of three that matched all five balls in Friday’s drawing. Ir was sold at Brothers International, at 806 South Duke Street.

The other tickets were sold at a Sunoco gas station in Green Lane, in Montgomery County, and at Trading Post Western Shop in Cheswick, in Allegheny County.

The winning numbers are 6, 14, 18, 38 and 43.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.