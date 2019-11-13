3rd man charged, sought in Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A third person has been charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Lancaster man five months ago.

Lancaster police said they have an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Vladimir Paltan, charging him with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and hindering apprehension in the killing of 22-year-old Tyreek Gardner.

Gardner was killed the night of May 30 in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Paltan’s brother Brian Paltan and Ryan Rivera, both 22, were charged with homicide and related crimes in August. Both have been ordered to trial.

A fourth person, Daniel Pineda, is charged with hindering apprehension.

Ryan Rivera, left, and Brian Paltan

Authorities say Brian Paltan and Rivera confronted Gardner in the 300 block of East Fulton Street and initially challenged him to a fight. When Gardner ran, they say Rivera and Paltan chased him in a car and opened fire on two blocks, fatally wounding Gardner on a sidewalk.

Vladimir Paltan was driving the car, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3345 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.