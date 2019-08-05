4 arrested for shooting that wounded Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old and three other people have been arrested for a shooting that injured a man last month.

Farhad Wahidullah, 27; Nicholas Rosario, 20; Jonathan Lopez, 18; and Jamareon Johnson, 15, are all charged with aggravated assault and other offenses related to the shooting in the first block of West Filbert Street on July 28.

Police said a 52-year-old man was working on his vehicle when the four suspects confronted him. Some of them are known to the victim.

The group was looking for another person who was not there. Lopez told the victim “if your man ain’t here, you’re going to get it.” Wahidullah then removed a handgun from his waistband and handed it to Rosario who shot the victim in the leg, police said in a news release.

The handgun was recovered from a roof where it had been tossed after the shooting. The gun had been reported as stolen to police in West Lampeter Township, police said.

The four suspects were arrested Friday and Saturday. All were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.